Montana State women dominate Idaho State, jump to 5-0 in conference play

BOZEMAN — The Montana State women returned home Thursday after sweeping a road trip last week, and remained undefeated in Big Sky Conference play with a 94-52 victory over Idaho State at Worthington Arena.

Natalie Picton led all scorers with 24, which is also a career high for the sophomore guard. Dylan Philip followed with 15 points for the Bobcats (15-2, 5-0 Big Sky). It was MSU's eighth consecutive win.

For full highlights of the game, see the video reel above.

Montana State is back at home on Saturday against Weber State at 2 p.m.

