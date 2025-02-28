Montana State women clinch regular-season Big Sky title with 78-49 win over Portland State

BOZEMAN — The Montana State women clinched at least a share of the regular-season Big Sky title on Thursday night with a 78-49 win over Portland State at Worthington Arena.

They also hit a program record of 26 wins with the victory. The team also now owns the longest active winning streak in program history at 19 in a row.

Grace Lawrence / MTN Sports The Montana State women celebrate their 2024-25 Big Sky regular season championship in Worthington Arena on Feb. 27.

"It's one of the goals that they set out to achieve, and they've just done an amazing job coming together and bringing out the best in each other," Montana State coach Tricia Binford said postgame. "So, what a way to celebrate it with your home court with your incredible fans, and couldn't be prouder."

Grace Lawrence / MTN Sports Montana State coach Tricia Binford hoists 2024-25 Big Sky regular season trophy following 78-49 win over Portland State on Feb. 27 in Worthington Arena.

"I think that we've put in the effort each day to get to this point, and this is the reward that we get," said graduate guard Katelynn Martin. "Again, we're not satisfied. We want to keep winning until Boise's done."

Sophomore guard Natalie Picton led all scorers with 14 points. Martin and freshman forward Addison Harris also scored in double digits for the Bobcats with 12 each.

Grace Lawrence / MTN Sports Senior forward Lexi Deden cuts down the net following Montana State's 78-49 win over Portland State to clinch a Big Sky regular season title in Worthington Arena on Feb. 27.

MSU locked up the No. 1 seed for the Big Sky tournament in Boise, Idaho, with this win.

For full highlights of tonight's game, click the video reel above.