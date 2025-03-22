Montana State women cherish momentous season as 'one of greatest Bobcat teams of all time'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A historic season came to a close for the Montana State women on Friday in a 71-51 loss to Ohio State in the first-round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament.

For the Bobcats, who finished the season with a 30-4 record and as champions of the Big Sky Conference, it was about the journey of the season, not always about the destination.

"They just came in with a great mentality, not here for just enjoying the moment, but believing that we can give them a great game," Montana State head coach Tricia Binford said about her team's mentality entering the NCAA tournament.

"We weren’t just here for enjoying the moment, but believing that we could give a great game. These are two very good defensive teams, and we had some moments where we were able to show that."

The players reflected on the togetherness and selflessness the squad personified. It was those qualities that helped them achieve the heights they did.

"Our hashtag is all for one (#All4One), and I think we stuck to that," Montana State guard Natalie Picton explained. "We cheered each other on. Like, every other game, it doesn’t matter who’s the leading scorer, we just played as a team.

"It was all of us, and that we just played like a team. I’m so glad that Esme (Esmeralda Morales) came on our team to help us do that."

Morales, who transferred to MSU from Portland State after last season, added to Picton's thoughts about what made the team so special this season.

"Nat said it perfectly," Morales said. "You could see it, it was anybody’s game. Nat against Idaho State, Marah in the big moment against Montana, KJ (Katelynn Martin), Dylan (Philip) ... it takes everyone and for us, and no matter who’s game it is, it’s, like, let’s go. Let’s try and get this win all together."

Binford highlighted just how special it was to coach a team that in her opinion is the best to ever do it.

"This team at some point will go down as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, Bobcat teams of all time," she said. "I know, 30 wins, we’re asking how long has the Big Sky been in existence to get 30 wins, and to do that. To play that consistently for that long of a season, just so proud of the way we did our journey together this year."

As they look ahead to building on a 30-win season full of conference accolades and championships, Binford noted in order to get a first-round game in the NCAA touranment at a neutral site, they will look to add some tougher non-conference opponents.

"We thought we had a really strong resume, a really competitive one," Binford said. "I think we’re going to have to probably get a win within the top 50 in the NET. I think that’s something we’re really going to have to focus on."

As the journey closes in Columbus, attention turns to the next chapter for the Bobcats.

