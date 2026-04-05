Montana State women chase down another record, Bobcats claim 4 wins at Stanford Invite

STANFORD, Calif. — The Montana State women’s 4x400-meter relay quartet of Tilde Bjerager, Peyton Garrison, Giulia Gandolif and Caroline Hawkes etched their names at the top of the school record books once again, earning one of four Bobcat wins and five program top-10 marks to close the Stanford Invite on Saturday.

In the final event of the day, the Bobcat women blazed to a winning time of 3:33.61, breaking the school record set by Jadyn VanDyken, Garrison, Gandolfi and Hawkes in 2025 by just 0.05 seconds. Montana State also stood on the top step in the men’s shot put invite (Easton Hatleberg), women’s 100m (Jaeden Wolff), men’s 4x100m (Stryder Todd-Fields, Xavier Simpson, Drake Wilkes and Malikye Simpson) and section five of the men’s 800m (Blaise Snow) as the Bobcats pieced together strong performances in California on Saturday.

“It was a great weekend in the Bay Area for the team,” MSU coach Lyle Weese said. “We saw a few event wins and many high finishes in the two large meets, culminating with a win and school record in the women's 4x400-meter relay.”

Bjerager, Garrison, Gandolfi and Hawkes earned their 4x400m victory at Stanford by 1.56 seconds on Saturday with their time of 3:33.61. The quartet now holds both the indoor and outdoor school records in the event, setting the indoor record at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational in February.

Kalei Moravitz moved to second in Montana State history in the 800m in Stanford with a time of 2:07.35. She placed fifth in the third section of the event. On the men’s side, Snow clocked the fourth-fastest time in school history to win section five of the men’s 800m. He crossed the finish line 1:49.41 to secure the event victory.

The men’s 4x100m relay team of Todd-Fields, Simpson, Wilkes and Simpson clocked a time of 40.15 to earn the victory in the first men’s running event of the day at Stanford. The squad finished just 0.19 seconds short of their own program record in a strong start to their outdoor season. The women’s 4x100m crew of Garrison, Hawkes, VanDyken and Wolff also had a strong showing, clocking a time of 45.57 to place fourth.

Wolff brought home the win in the women’s 100m, clocking a time of 11.74 to finish 0.11 seconds ahead of her nearest competition. The win comes after she placed third in Friday's prelims with a time of 11.70.

Hatleberg posted a mark of 17.53 meters/57 feet, 6.25 inches to win the shot put invite at the Stanford Invite. He reached the mark on his opening attempt to win by two and a half feet. Matt Furdyk joined him in the top five with a fourth-place mark of 16.28m/53-5, and Talon Holmquist took sixth with a throw of 16.02m/52-6.75.

A trio of Bobcats cleared 5.10m/16-8.75 in the men’s pole vault invite, two of whom entered the program's all-time top-10 list for the first time. Bob Hartley and Jordan Lasher tied for fifth in the event, clearing the bar on their first try, while Chase McGee took eighth with a second-attempt clearance. Hartley and McGee took over a share of ninth in program history with their marks. Lasher ranks sixth on the list thanks to his mark of 5.22m/17-1.50 at least week’s Cat-Griz Dual/Al Manuel Invitational.

Furdyk secured a third-place finish in the hammer throw invite at Stanford on Saturday, recording a mark of 63.97m/209-10 on his sixth attempt. Hatleberg finished sixth in the event with a mark of 59.02m/193-7.

A group of distance runners returned to the Mike Fanelli Track Classic on the campus of San Francisco State on Saturday to compete in the 800m. Sophia Miller led the Bobcat women with a time of 2:11.81 to finish 30th, while Jackson Fagerlin and Mario Oblad placed 18th and 21st for the men with respective times of 1:52.18 and 1:52.22.

Full results from the Stanford Invite are available here . Results from the Mike Fanelli Track Classic are located here .

The Bobcats will take next weekend off before returning to California for a three-meet weekend on April 16-18. Montana State will compete at the three-day Bryan Clay Invitational from April 16-18 at Azusa Pacific University, as well as the Long Beach State-hosted Pacific Coast Invitational on April 16 and Beach Invitational on April 17-18.

