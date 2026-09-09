Montana State women announce additions to 2026-27 basketball schedule

BOZEMAN — Montana State women’s basketball announced the addition of two exhibition matchups and a regular-season game to its 2026-27 schedule on Tuesday.



“We have built a challenging schedule to help us prepare for conference play,” coach Tricia Binford said. “Traveling to Houston will be an additional opportunity to prove ourselves against a big program.”



The Bobcats will play the first of two exhibitions in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Oct. 14 against NCAA Division II Cedarville (Ohio). MSU will welcome D-II South Dakota Mines to the court on Oct. 25.



Adding one more contest to the regular season, the Bobcats head to Texas on Dec. 7 to test their skills against a Big 12 opponent, the Houston Cougars.



With the schedule additions, the Blue & Gold Scrimmage is now set for Tuesday, Oct. 6, when Bobcat fans can get an early look at the team in its annual intersquad game.



“We have 18 opportunities to play in front of our home crowd this season,” Binford said. “Bobcat Nation has played a huge part in our success, and we’re so excited to have some early opportunities to show our fans what this team can do.”

