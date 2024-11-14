Montana State volleyball team announces signing of six high school prospects

BOZEMAN — Second-year Montana State head volleyball coach Matt Houk announced the addition of six high school standouts to compete for the Bobcats in the fall of 2025 on Wednesday afternoon.

Joining the Bobcats are Teagan Jaynes, a 6-0 setter from Dundas, Minn., Nicolette Noble, a 5-8 libero from Murrieta, Calif., Maggie Rhew, a 5-9 setter from Agoura Hills, Calif., Lauren Schloe, a 6-4 middle blocker from Sauk Rapids, Minn., Alice Steman, a 5-11 middle blocker from Cambridge, Minn., and Elli Tufto, a 5-10 outside hitter from Prior Lake, Minn.

Jaynes is a two-time first-team all-state selection at Northfield High School and was recently named to the 2024 Minneapolis Star Tribune All Minnesota Team. A four-year letterwinner for the Raiders, she is a four-time Big 9 first-team all-conference honoree after leading Northfield to three straight conference titles.

A two-time PrepVolleyball.com national watchlist performer, Jaynes was an Under Armour All-American Camp participant. In addition, her high school team has been ranked numerous times in Minnesota AAA, including No. 1. The Northfield squad was also ranked No. 14 in the USA Today national rankings, as well. Off the court, Jaynes is an AAU Academic All-American.

“Teagan is a highly intelligent and competitive volleyball player,” Houk said. “She is one of the best setters I have ever recruited. Her ability to locate the ball in any situation is uncanny. She brings physicality and strong instincts to the position. She knows what it takes to be successful at a high level.”

Noble preps at Vista Murrieta High School in Murrieta, Calif. As a member of the Bronco volleyball squad, she was a 2024 first-team all-Southwestern League selection and was named to the all-scholastic team. As a junior, Vista Murrieta captured the Southwestern League title. For her efforts, Noble garnered second-team kudos. She also earned 2024 Riverside All Star mention and is a two-time Freeway Tournament MVP.

“Nikki is the epitome of grit when it comes to the libero position,” Houk said. “She is going to have some big shoes to fill, but I am confident she will be up to the task. She plays this game with passion and wears her heart on her sleeve. She is twitchy and fast, and unwavering in her resolve to stand in there and dig the ball in the toughest of situations.”

Rhew plays at Oaks Christian in Westlake Village, Calif., and is two-time All-Marmonte League first team pick. As a senior, was named All-CIF-SS Team and was on the AVCA All-America Watchlist. Rhew is listed as one of the top five athletes in her region and was an AVCA All-Region selection. She garnered LA Daily New Athlete of the Week accolades and is the all-time assists leader for the Lions. Off the court, Rhew is a first-team AVCA Best and Brightest honoree and a 2024 Scholar Athlete.

“Maggie is a great all-around volleyball player,” Houk said. “She has a very high volleyball IQ, and she is talented at multiple positions. She has played at a highly successful high school and club – she knows how to compete and win.”

Schloe is a four-time letterwinner at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School and an All-Central Lake Conference selection. She has earned CLC Player of the Week recognition, is a four-time academic award honoree, and an AAU Club National Championship A Honor Roll student. Schloe also lettered in basketball for the Storm.

“Lauren brings physicality and caginess to the position of middle blocker,” Houk said. “She can thump a ball at any time, and on the next swing she can finesse the ball back into the corner to take advantage of the defense. We are very excited about the skill set that Lauren brings to the program.”

Steman has earned four varsity letters at Cambridge-Isanti High School. She has served at the Bluejackets captain the past two seasons and is a four-time all-conference performer. An outstanding athlete, Steman also lettered in track and field and placed second in high jump at the state meet. Off the court, she is a four-time all-conference academic honoree.

“Alice brings speed, twitch, and tenaciousness to the court,” Houk said. “She is a fast middle blocker that will open up a lot of options for us offensively. She is highly competitive and brings a gritty attitude with her.”

Tufto preps at Prior Lake High School where she has served as team captain the past two years. She is a 2024 all-conference performer and garnered Best Offensive Player for her squad two consecutive season. In 2023, Tufto led the Lakers in kills. Off the court, she is a 2024 Academic All-State honoree and a four-time board scholar.

“Elli is a twitchy, high flying pin attacker,” Houk said. “She can play at either pin, and she has the potential to play six rotations as well. She brings a ton of experience competing at a high level.

“We are very excited about the ‘25 class,” Houk added. “It is a well-rounded group of athletes, who are not only great students and athletes, but they are even better humans. They bring a wealth of experience into the program. They have all played in either great high school programs or top-notch clubs or both. All of them have shown themselves to be tough, gritty, and brave. They will fit into the culture we are building.”

