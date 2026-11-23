BOZEMAN — Montana State volleyball standouts Joelie Spelts, Karli Heidemann and Teagan Jaynes earned All-Big Sky honors with Spelts on the first team and Heidemann and Jaynes on the second team, the conference announced Sunday.

The recognition marks the first season honors for all three MSU student-athletes and the most Bobcats selected to the all-conference teams since the 2021 season.

One of the most outstanding players in the league, Spelts finished the season with the highest hitting percentage among Big Sky players, swinging .392 in conference play. The senior middle blocker leads the Bobcat offense with 325 kills this season. Earlier in the year, Spelts broke MSU’s program record for hitting percentage, hitting .846 with 11 kills on 13 attempts. Spelts earned Big Sky offensive player of the week honors after matching a career-high 17 kills against Idaho State earlier this year.

Heidemann has had a tremendous impact on both offense and defense for the Bobcats this season, accounting for over 350 Bobcat points so far. Holding the sixth-best average per set in the Big Sky (.346), Heidemann matched Spelts’ 204 kills in conference play. A leader on and off the court, Heidemann has already amassed 760 kills and 475 digs in her career with one remaining season of eligibility.

In just her second season with Montana State, Jaynes has already surpassed 2,000 career assists and worked her way up to No. 7 on MSU’s all-time assists list. With 679 and a 10.45 per set average in conference play, Jaynes has amassed the second-most sets by any player in the Big Sky, while contributing 87 kills of her own. Jaynes was named a co-Big Sky offensive player of the week after an outstanding performance on the road at Northern Arizona and Portland State earlier this year.

The three all-conference Bobcats lead Montana State into the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament, where they will face Idaho State at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23.