Montana State track takes home 3 Big Sky athlete of the week awards

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Montana State track and field team earned three Big Sky athlete of the week honors following Thursday’s Big Sky Tuner.

Sydney Brewster earned her second women’s field athlete of the week award thanks to her school and conference-record mark in the shot put, Easton Hatleberg was named men’s field athlete of the week following his third shot put win of the season, and Kalei Moravitz took home women’s track athlete of the week honors for the first time after shattering the school 800-meter record.



The Bobcat trio added to Montana State’s tally of 10 Big Sky weekly honors during the indoor season. Hailey Coey was named Big Sky women’s field athlete of the week after nearly breaking her own school long jump record at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational (Feb. 13), also earning the honor following school and conference record-breaking long jump performances at the Bobcat PReview (Dec. 4) and the Bobcat Challenge (Jan. 23-24).

Hatleberg was named Big Sky men’s field athlete of the week for the first time following a winning shot put effort at the Carignan Classic (Feb. 6), and Sydney Brewster earned her first Big Sky women’s field athlete of the week honor the week prior after breaking her own school shot put record for the third-straight meet at the Stacy Dragila Invite (Jan. 30).

Sam Ells (mile) and the women’s 4x400-meter relay team of Tilde Bjerager, Caroline Hawkes, Peyton Garrison and Giulia Gandolfi took home men’s and women’s track athlete of the week, respectively, following their winning performances at the Bobcat Challenge on Jan. 23-24, with the relay team shattering the school record in Bozeman.



Brewster broke her own school shot put record for the fourth time in five regular-season meet weekends at the Big Sky Tuner on Feb. 19, recording an opening throw of 17.25 meters/56 feet, 7.25 inches to shatter the Big Sky Conference record by nearly nine inches. Brewster ranks 11th in the nation in the shot put this season and first in the Big Sky.



Hatleberg recorded a winning mark of 18.34m/60-2 in the shot put in Bozeman, coming within half an inch of his own No. 4 mark in program history. He won the event by nearly seven feet to earn his third shot put victory of the season.



Moravitz clocked a converted time of 2:06.04 to win the women’s 800-meter run in a school-record time at the Big Sky Tuner. She shattered the previous record by 1.64 seconds to take over the Big Sky lead in the event. The time also marked a new facility record at the Kennedy-Stark Athletic Center.



The Bobcats open postseason competition at the Big Sky indoor track and field championships at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello, Idaho, on Feb. 26-28. Those who qualify will then move on to the NCAA indoor track and field championships in Fayetteville, Ark., on March 13-14.

