Montana State to play home-and-home football series with West Georgia

BOZEMAN — Montana State and West Georgia signed a home-and-home football series for the 2030 and 2031 seasons, the schools announced Tuesday.

The Bobcats will host UWG on Sept. 14, 2030, while Montana State visits West Georgia in Carrollton, Ga., on Sept. 6, 2031. That contest marks Montana State’s first football game in the state of Georgia, while the 2030 showdown is the Wolves’ first game in Montana.

West Georgia played as a two-year program from 1946-58, then discontinued football from 1959-80. The team re-formed as an NCAA Division III team in 1981 before transitioning to Division II in 1983 and to Division I FCS in 2024. The Wolves play in the United Athletic Conference, an alliance of the former Atlantic Sun and the Western Athletic conferences.

UWG went 8-3 last season in its second year in the FCS. They are coached this season by Steve Englehart. Because they are in a three-year transition period from Division II, the Wolves are not eligible for the FCS postseason until 2027.

