Montana State to face Oklahoma, Middle Tennessee State at inaugural Women’s Jacksonville Classic

BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s basketball team will spend Thanksgiving at the inaugural Women’s Jacksonville Classic in Florida this year, head coach Tricia Binford announced Tuesday. The Bobcats are slated for a pair of matchups with Oklahoma and Middle Tennessee State University at Florida State College in Jacksonville between Nov. 23 and 25.

“It is an honor to be invited to a premier tournament featuring such a high level of competition,” Binford said. “Our goal was to build a competitive preseason schedule, and the Jacksonville Classic provides us with that opportunity. We are looking forward to testing and challenging our team, allowing us to grow and prepare for the upcoming season, where we will need to prove our skill every time we step on the court.”

Montana State faces a formidable opponent in Oklahoma, as the Sooners finished 26-8 last season before falling to South Carolina in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. MTSU finished with a 17-16 record in 2025-26 and recorded the third-best record in conference play, finishing 11-7.

The field consists of nine Division I programs, including several postseason participants and nationally recognized teams from last season. The 2026 field consists of Arizona, George Washington, MTSU, Montana State, UAB, Oklahoma, Oregon State, Virginia and Vanderbilt.