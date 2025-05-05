Montana State thrower Sydney Brewster earns 3rd straight Big Sky Conference field athlete of the week honor

FARMINGTON, Utah — Following an eye-popping throw that broke her own conference record in the shot put by two feet, Montana State thrower Sydney Brewster was named Big Sky Conference women's field athlete of the week for the third consecutive week, the conference office announced on Monday.

Brewster, a sophomore from Sandy, Oregon, earned the weekly accolade for the fifth time overall in her career.

On Brewster's first attempt in the ring on Saturday at the Bengal Invitational in Pocatello, the thrower unleashed a throw of 56-08, shattering her own Big Sky Conference record she had set two weeks prior at the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate in Long Beach (54-09.25).

"This season, the goal was to be consistent and I've been really representing that throughout my throws," Brewster said after the meet on Saturday. "Consistency leads to breakthroughs and I think that's showing the further we get through the season. This throw has been building, and to hit it on the first one makes me even more excited for regionals and postseason. It's really nice to see practice paying off in meets and it leads to a simple and easy throw."

The mark ranks No. 17 in all of NCAA Division I this season and No. 10 in the West Region.

Among all sophomores and freshmen in the country, Brewster's throw ranks seventh.

Brewster, the reigning indoor Big Sky champion, broke the Big Sky Conference indoor record in February.

Prior to Brewster breaking the Big Sky Conference outdoor record herself two weeks ago, the mark had stood since 1998.

Montana State track and field closes out the regular season this Friday, May 9, at the Tom Gage Invite in Bozeman at the Bobcat Track & Field Complex.

The 2025 Big Sky outdoor track and field championships are the following week, May 13-17, at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, California.