Montana State thrower Sydney Brewster All-American at NCAA Indoor Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Montana State shot putter Sydney Brewster took 12th place at the NCAA Indoor Championships on Saturday, earning second-team All-America honors for her performance at the Randal Tyson Track Center.



Brewster was named an All-American in her first NCAA championships appearance, recording a top mark of 16.96 meters (55 feet, 7¾ inches) on her second throw. Her performance caps off an impressive season featuring seven shot put victories, four school records, one Big Sky record, and a second-team All-America honor.

Brewster joins Hailey Coey as the second Bobcat this weekend to be named second-team All-American after Coey placed 11th in the long jump on Friday.



Brewster opened her day with a mark of 15.72 meters (51-7) on her first attempt before recording her top throw of 16.96 meters (55-7¾) on her second try. She posted a 15.97 meters (52-4¾) on her third and final attempt to secure 12th place at her first NCAA Indoor Championships.

Saturday’s action concludes the indoor track and field season for the Bobcats. Montana State will open its outdoor season at the Cat-Griz Dual/Al Manuel Invitational on March 27-28 on the campus of the University of Montana.

