Montana State thrower Easton Hatleberg takes Big Sky honor

FARMINGTON, Utah — For the second time in as many weeks, a Montana State shot put thrower took home a Big Sky Conference weekly award as Bobcat sophomore Easton Hatleberg was named Big Sky men’s field athlete of the week by the conference office on Monday.

Hatleberg’s honor marks his first Big Sky weekly award and the Bobcats’ sixth of the indoor season. Sydney Brewster earned Big Sky women’s field athlete of the week honors after breaking her own school shot put record for the third-straight meet at the Stacy Dragila Invite (Jan. 30). Sam Ells (mile) and the women’s 4x400-meter relay team of Tilde Bjerager, Caroline Hawkes, Peyton Garrison and Giulia Gandolfi took home men’s and women’s track athlete of the week, respectively, following their winning performances at the Bobcat Challenge on Jan. 23-24, with the relay team shattering the school record in Bozeman. Hailey Coey was named women’s field athlete of the week twice following school and conference record-breaking long jump performances at the Bobcat PReview (Dec. 4) and the Bobcat Challenge (Jan. 23-24).

Hatleberg recorded a throw of 18.35 meters/60 feet, 2.50 inches to win the shot put at the Carignan Classic on Friday. The mark came on his second attempt and helped him win the event by over five feet. Hatleberg has four top-two shot put finishes this season, including two event wins, and set a new personal best with his winning mark in Bozeman on Friday.

Montana State splits up between the Don Kirby Elite Invitational in Albuquerque, N.M., and the Husky Classic in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Feb. 13, and Friday, Feb. 14. The Bobcats then return home for the Big Sky Tuner to wrap up regular-season competition on Feb. 19.

