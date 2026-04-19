Montana State takes down 3 more school records to cap track and field weekend in California

WALNUT, Calif. — The Montana State track and field team concluded its weekend in California in record-breaking fashion, shattering school records in the women’s 400-meter dash, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay at the Mt. SAC Relays on Saturday.

Caroline Hawkes obliterated a 29-year-old school record in the 400m to add to her record-breaking weekend, while Tilde Bjerager improved her own school record in the 400m hurdles. Bjerager, Peyton Garrison, Giulia Gandolfi and Hawkes broke the program record in the 4x400m for the second straight week as the Cats tallied three school records and eight total program top-10 marks between the Mt. SAC Relays, Beach Invitational and Bryan Clay Invitational on their third and final day of competition in California.

Hawkes clocked a record-breaking time of 52.64 to finish 13th in the 400m elite at the Mt. SAC Relays, breaking Christine Otte’s record of 53.05, which stood since 1997, by 0.79 seconds. Hawkes broke an incredible four school records over the weekend, etching her name in the program record books in the 200m and 4x100m at the Pacific Coast Invitational on Thursday before breaking the 400m and 4x400m school records at the Mt. SAC Relays on Saturday.

Bjerager added two school records to the Montana State sprinters’ impressive weekend, also running on the 4x400m relay team while toppling her own 400m hurdles record from this season’s Cat-Griz Dual/Al Manuel Invitational. She crossed the finish line in 57.12 to place sixth in the 400m hurdles elite at the Mt. SAC Relays to move to 21st in the NCAA in the event this season.

Bjerager, Garrison, Gandolfi and Hawkes toppled their own school record, set at the Stanford Invite two weeks ago, with a time of 3:33.25 to place fifth in the 4x400m elite at the Mt. SAC Relays on Saturday. The quartet beat their previous best time of 3:33.61 by nearly four-tenths of a second.

The Bobcat men clocked the third-fastest 4x400m time in program history as Noah Barbery, Jett Grundy, Peyton Nelson and Nash Coley crossed the finish line in 3:09.63 to place fifth in the elite race. The squad took over the No. 3 slot in program history in the event in a successful day for the sprinters.

The pole vault duo of Tatum Richards and Libby Hansen both vaulted to new program top-10 marks at the Beach Invitational on Saturday. Richards improved her own No. 2 mark in Montana State history with a clearance of 4.22 meters/13 feet, 10 inches to tie for fourth in the pole vault invite, while Richards placed 12th with a mark of 4.07m/13-4.25. Hansen bettered her own No. 8 mark in program history with the jump.

On the men’s side, Bob Hartley and Jordan Lasher each cleared 5.10m/16-8.75 in the pole vault invite to tie for eighth and 11th, respectively. Hartley matched his own No. 9 mark in program history with the mark, with both vaulters clearing the bar on their first attempt.

Sydney Brewster posted a throw of 16.96m/55-7.75 in the shot put invite to finish runner-up in Long Beach. The mark came on her opening attempt.

Kalei Moravitz climbed into the program record book in the 1,500m at the Bryan Clay Invitational, crossing the finish line in 4:25.96 to finish eighth in the open A section of the event. She became the ninth-fastest performer in program history with the time, leading a group of 12 total Cats who set new personal bests across multiple sections of the 1,500m throughout the day. Rob McManus posted the fastest time on the men’s side with a time of 3:42.36 to place 26th in the men’s 1,500m invite.

Full results from the Mt. SAC Relays can be found here . Results from the Beach Invitational are available here . Results from the Bryan Clay Invitational are located here .

The Cats will take next weekend off from competition before heading to Pocatello, Idaho, for their final regular-season road meet of the 2025-26 campaign. The Bengal Invitational will be held at Davis Field on the campus of Idaho State University on May 1-2.