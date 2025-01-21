Montana State tabs Colorado School of Mines head coach Pete Sterbick to lead offense

BOZEMAN — Montana State is set to hire Colorado School of Mines head coach Pete Sterbick as its new offensive coordinator, according to a report from FootballScoop, which MTN Sports has confirmed with multiple sources.

A contract has not yet been signed, but Mines announced Sterbick's resignation on Tuesday.

Sterbick might be a familiar name to Treasure State football fans, as he spent five years as the offensive coordinator at Montana Tech. He joined the Orediggers in 2014, moving to Butte from McPherson College, where he was the head coach and offensive coordinator. During his five seasons on staff, Tech compiled a 32-22 record, posting 10-2 seasons in 2015 and 2016 in which the Diggers won Frontier Conference championships and advanced to the NAIA national quarterfinals.

While at Tech, Sterbick's offenses broke more than 30 school records and averaged 458.3 yards and 35 points per game between 2015 and 2018. In 2017, Sterbick's best season as the Tech OC, the Oredigger offense led the Frontier in scoring offense per game (43.4), total offense per game (543.8) and first downs per game (28.5), and ranked fourth nationally in scoring offense per game and total offense per game and second in first downs per game.

Sterbick left Butte in 2019 to become the offensive coordinator at NCAA Division II Colorado School of Mines. The team rushed for a program-record 3,269 yards and averaged 488.2 yards per game during Sterbick's first season, and ranked fourth nationally in first downs, 11th in total offense, 13th in rushing offense and 14th in scoring offense.

He continued to lead a potent offense in the 2021 season, as Mines ranked second nationally in passing efficiency, fourth in turnover margin and 11th in scoring offense.

But the 2022 season was Sterbick's banner year. He earned national coordinator of the year honors in helping Mines advance to the NCAA DII championship game for the first time in program history. His offense led the nation in scoring (44.6 points per game) and red zone offense (97%). The Orediggers ranked in the top 10 nationally in total offense, passing offense, fourth-down conversion percentage and turnover margin.

Mines quarterback John Matocha won the Harlon Hill Award, given annually to the DII player of the year, while receivers Josh Johnston and Max McLeod each had more than 1,000 receiving yards and running back Michael Zeman surpassed 1,000 rushing yards.

Sterbick was elevated to Mines head coach in 2023 and led the team back to the DII title game. The Orediggers set the program record for single-season wins (14) and All-Americans (eight), as the offensive averaged 46.5 points and 508.7 yards per game.

In 2024, Mines had the No. 5 total offense (482.7 yards per game) and No. 12 scoring offense (37.7 points per game) on its way to an 8-3 overall record.

Sterbick will be replacing Tyler Walker, who was Montana State's offensive coordinator in 2024 but left the program for the same position at Temple.

The Bobcats had the No. 1 offense in the FCS, led by a prolific rushing attack that finished the season with 4,719 yards (294.9 per game). Scottre Humphrey led the team with 1,386 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground, Adam Jones added 1,172 yards and 14 TDs, and Tommy Mellott finished with 1,050 yards and 15 scores.

MSU went 15-1 in 2024, winning the outright Big Sky Conference championship and advancing to the FCS national title game, where it lost to North Dakota State 35-32 on Monday.

Montana State begins its 2025 season Aug. 30 at Oregon.

