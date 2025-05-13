Montana State sweeps Big Sky Conference track and field athlete of the week honors

BOZEMAN — Montana State track and field swept all four Big Sky Conference Athlete of the Week awards, the league office announced on Monday.

Colby Wilson was named Big Sky Men's Field Athlete of the Week, Sam Ells was named Big Sky Men's Track Athlete of the Week, Megan Bell was named Big Sky Women's Field Athlete of the Week, and Kyla Christopher-Moody was named Big Sky Women's Track Athlete of the Week.

The awards come after the Bobcats dominated the Tom Gage Classic on Friday in Bozeman in the regular season finale.

Wilson, a redshirt senior from Olympia, Washington, earns his sixth weekly honor from the Big Sky this year and third of the outdoor season after clearing 17-04.25 in the pole vault on Friday. The four-time Big Sky champion and 2025 Big Sky Men's Most Outstanding Performer at the indoor championships in February leads the conference this season and is ranked No. 28 in NCAA Division I (17-08.25).

Ells, a junior from Kalispell, Montana, earns his first career Big Sky weekly accolade after winning the 1,500 meters on Friday in impressive fashion. The 2024 All-Big Sky cross country honoree finished the race with an altitude-converted time of 3:38.19, the third-fastest race in school history behind only Duncan Hamilton (2023) and Harvey Cramb (2025). Ells punched his ticket to the NCAA West First Rounds with the mark and currently ranks No. 33 in the nation.

Bell, a freshman from Ann Arbor, Michigan, earns her first career Big Sky weekly honor after a breakout meet in Bozeman on Friday. On her third attempt at 13-08.25, the pole vaulter executed a perfect jump to clear the bar and climb to No. 3 all-time in Montana State history behind two-time national champion Elouise Rudy (2007) and Maisee Brown (2024). Bell currently leads the Big Sky in the pole vault and should be into the NCAA West First Rounds, ranking No. 42 in the West region.

Christopher-Moody, a graduate student from Royal Oak, Michigan, earns her third Big Sky weekly honor of this outdoor track and field season and seventh overall between cross country and track. The distance runner won the 1,500 meters on Friday at the Tom Gage Classic with an altitude-converted time of 4:19.54. The time was just a second slower than her own school record set earlier in the year (4:18.29), and was still faster than the old school record that had been held by Holly Stanish since 1998. Christopher-Moody has set four school records this year: indoor mile, indoor 3,000 meters, outdoor 1,500 meters, outdoor 5,000 meters.

Montana State track and field heads to Sacramento, California, this week for the 2025 Big Sky Outdoor Track & Field Championships, hosted at Hornet Stadium beginning Wednesday and continuing through Saturday.

