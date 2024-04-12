Montana State starts strong at Spring Rodeo

(Editor's note: Montana State University news release)

BOZEMAN — Montana State rodeo coach Kyle Whitaker had one benchmark for success that pleased him the most during Thursday night’s performance at the Montana State Spring Rodeo.

“There were Bobcats in almost every victory lap,” Whitaker said after MSU athletes moved into first place of the long go of the weekend’s first rodeo. Bobcat athletes top five of the eight events heading into Friday’s slack round, with the top 10 of each event advancing to the Spring Rodeo #1 Championship Go at 7 p.m. Friday. Saturday’s slack and 7 p.m. performance, and Sunday’s Championship Go comprise MSU Spring Rodeo #2.

“I was really happy Cole Gerhardt won the bareback,” Whitaker said. “(Trevor Kay) from Western’s been winning almost every rodeo and Cole beat him tonight, so that’s what we needed for the team points. Bode (Spring) did good in steer wrestling, and Mason Polhemus, he only weighs about 140 pounds, won the steer wrestling, so that was good.”

Gerhardt’s ride of 76 in the bareback edged Kay, who marked a 72. Ethan Frazier of MSU-Northern scored 63 points for his ride, the only three who posted marks in the bareback. Polhemus’ 4.6 seconds in the steer wrestling topped Spring’s 4.8 seconds. Bobcat Wyatt Jensen took the lead in the tie-down roping with a 10.8.

A pair of Bobcat women moved to the top of the standings in events. Haven Wolstein posted a 3.9 in the breakaway roping, while Rylee Anderson’s 7.0 is the best mark so far in goat tying.

“It feels really good,” said Anderson, a senior from Billings. “I’m just grateful that I’m having a good last rodeo in the Brick and I’m thankful for how well it went.”

The first spring rodeo concludes with the championship go Friday at 7 p.m.

#Pick Up Results#

Bareback

1) Gerhardt, Cole Ryder - MTSU, 76

2) Kay, Trevor William - UMTW 72

3) Frasier, Ethan Leonard - MTSUN, 63

Steer Wrestling

1) Polhemus, Mason – MTSU, 4.6

2) Spring, Bode William - MTSU, 4.8

3) Story, Chance - MTSUN, 5.1

4) Frimodt, Dylan - MTSU, 5.7

Goat Tying

1) Anderson, Rylee - MTSU, 7.0

2) Leno, Tavy - UMTW, 7.1

3) Resch, Charlee - UMTW, 8.5

Team Roping

1) McLean, Brad/Orahood, Georgia - UMT/MTSUN, 7.4

2) Kellett, Chase/Cairns, Cassidy - DCC/DCC, 7.5

3) Forum, Kasey/Herzog, Sterling - UMT/UMT, 7.7

4) Allen, Racin/Allen, Rance - UMTW/UMTW, 9.8

Saddle Bronc

1) Costello, Cade - UMTW, 70

2) Frei, Ashton - MILES, 57

Breakaway Roping

1) Wolstein, Haven - MTSU, 3.9

2) Hewitt, Janna - MILES , 4.4

Tie-Down Roping

1) Jensen, Wyatt - MTSU, 10.8

2) Whitman, Jaden - MTSU, 12.6

T3) Larson, Grady - MILES, 12.7

T3) Story, Chance - MTSUN, 12.7

Barrel Racing

1) Phalen, Tycie - MILES, 14.76

2) Shannahan, Ryen - MTSU, 14.83

3) Marcenko, Jill - MTSUN, 15.25

4) Ward, Rachel - MTSU, 15.39

Bull Riding

No Rides