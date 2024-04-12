Photos: 2024 MSU Spring Rodeo gets under way in Bozeman

Share Facebook

Cole Gerhardt of Montana State competes in the bareback during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana State's Cole Gerhardt wins the bareback on the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Cole Gerhardt of Montana State competes in the bareback during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Ethan Frasier of MSU-Northern competes in the bareback during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Trevor Kay of Montana Western competes in the bareback during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Trevor Kay of Montana Western competes in the bareback during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Wes Shaw of Montana State competes in the bareback during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Wes Shaw of Montana State competes in the bareback during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Cody King of Montana Western competes in the steer wrestling during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Cole Trexler of Montana Western competes in the steer wrestling during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Chance Story of MSU-Northern competes in the steer wrestling during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Brier Selvidge of MSU-Northern competes in the steer wrestling during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Alexis Delzer of Northwest College competes in the goat tying during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Clare Burcalow of Montana State competes in the goat tying during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Header Brad McLean of Montana and heeler Georgia Orahood of MSU-Northern compete in the team roping during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Header Konnor Ward of Montana Western competes in the team roping during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Header Wyatt Beckley of Montana State competes in the team roping during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Ashton Frei of Miles Community College competes in the saddle bronc during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Carson Klingler of Montana Western competes in the saddle bronc during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Dylan Young of Northwest College competes in the saddle bronc during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Monte Bailey of Montana State competes in the saddle bronc during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Trey Knight of Dawson Community College competes in the saddle bronc during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Trey Knight of Dawson Community College competes in the saddle bronc during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Apriil 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Tycie Phalen of Miles Community College competes in barrel racing during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Hannah Lowell of Montana Western competes in barrel racing during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Ava Malone of Northwest College competes in barrel racing during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Ryen Shanahan of Montana State competes in barrel racing during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Wilder Andrews of Montana State competes in the tie-down roping during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

A Northwest College bull rider is bucked off during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Cameron Falcon of MSU-Northern tries to get away from a bull after getting bucked off during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Waylon White of Montana Western is bucked off in the bull riding during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

