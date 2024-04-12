Watch Now
Photos: 2024 MSU Spring Rodeo gets under way in Bozeman

Photos from the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.

Cole Gerhardt of Montana State competes in the bareback during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Montana State's Cole Gerhardt wins the bareback on the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Cole Gerhardt of Montana State competes in the bareback during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Ethan Frasier of MSU-Northern competes in the bareback during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Trevor Kay of Montana Western competes in the bareback during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Trevor Kay of Montana Western competes in the bareback during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Wes Shaw of Montana State competes in the bareback during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Wes Shaw of Montana State competes in the bareback during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Cody King of Montana Western competes in the steer wrestling during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Cole Trexler of Montana Western competes in the steer wrestling during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Chance Story of MSU-Northern competes in the steer wrestling during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Brier Selvidge of MSU-Northern competes in the steer wrestling during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Alexis Delzer of Northwest College competes in the goat tying during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Clare Burcalow of Montana State competes in the goat tying during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Header Brad McLean of Montana and heeler Georgia Orahood of MSU-Northern compete in the team roping during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Header Konnor Ward of Montana Western competes in the team roping during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Header Wyatt Beckley of Montana State competes in the team roping during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Ashton Frei of Miles Community College competes in the saddle bronc during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Carson Klingler of Montana Western competes in the saddle bronc during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Dylan Young of Northwest College competes in the saddle bronc during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Monte Bailey of Montana State competes in the saddle bronc during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Trey Knight of Dawson Community College competes in the saddle bronc during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Trey Knight of Dawson Community College competes in the saddle bronc during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Apriil 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Tycie Phalen of Miles Community College competes in barrel racing during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Hannah Lowell of Montana Western competes in barrel racing during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Ava Malone of Northwest College competes in barrel racing during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Ryen Shanahan of Montana State competes in barrel racing during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Wilder Andrews of Montana State competes in the tie-down roping during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
A Northwest College bull rider is bucked off during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Cameron Falcon of MSU-Northern tries to get away from a bull after getting bucked off during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Waylon White of Montana Western is bucked off in the bull riding during the first day of the MSU Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 11, 2024.Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
