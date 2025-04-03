Montana State standout Esmeralda Morales earns All-America honorable mention accolade

BOZEMAN — Montana State senior standout Esmeralda Morales continued to add to her impressive basketball resume, being named to the 2025 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division I All-America honorable mention team on Thursday afternoon, the WBCA announced.

Morales becomes the first Bobcat women’s basketball player to earn All-America honorable mention accolades since Katie Bussey in 2012.

Morales, who transferred to Montana State for her senior season, had a historic final year in the Blue and Gold, which culminated in a 20-point effort against No. 15 Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship.

“Esme (Morales) will go down as one of the best players in Montana State and Big Sky Conference history,” said Bobcat head coach Tricia Binford. “We brought her into the program to help us win a championship and she stepped up to the challenge. Esme is the ultimate competitor and possesses the uncanny ability to elevate the play of those around her, while at the same time knowing when to take over a game. We’re grateful she chose to finish her career as a Bobcat.”

A unanimous first-team All-Big Sky Conference selection, Morales was the league’s tournament and regular-season MVP. The product of Spanaway, Wash garnered Big Sky player of the week accolades on four occasions.

Morales finished her career 11th on the all-time Big Sky scoring list with 1,889 points, sixth in free throw percentage (86.5%) and sixth in 3-point field goals (290). Off the court, Morales was a four-time All-Big Sky Academic honoree.

All-Time Montana State All-America honorable mention selections:

1986 - Kathleen McLaughlin Howard

1988 - Lynne Andrew

1992 - Sarah Flock Fowler

1993 - Cass Bauer Bilodeau

1994 - Cass Bauer Bilodeau

1997 - Blythe Hommes Hintz

2012 - Katie Bussey Mayes

2025 - Esmeralda Morales