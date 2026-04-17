Montana State sprinters break two school records at Pacific Coast Invitational to open weekend in California

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Thursday marked a huge day for the Montana State sprinters at the Pacific Coast Invitational as the Bobcats toppled two school records at Long Beach State to open a three-day meet weekend.

The Bobcat quartet of Peyton Garrison, Caroline Hawkes, Brooke Reuter and Jaeden Wolff ran a blazing time of 44.81 seconds to win the women’s 4x100-meter relay in record-breaking fashion, while Hawkes broke an individual record of her own with her time of 23.41 in the 200m later in the afternoon. Additionally, the Bobcats opened competition at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif., with Rob McManus shooting to fourth on the NCAA performance list in the 3,000m steeplechase to highlight the day for the distance runners.

“Big first day of competition for our team,” Dale Kennedy Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Lyle Weese said. “The sprint crew certainly highlighted day one. Really great performances with two school records. Excited about what else we can put together down here over the next two days.”

The Bobcats put on a show in the 200m at the Pacific Coast Invitational as four Cats cemented their spots in the Montana State record books. Hawkes broke the program record in the event with a time of 23.41, finishing second overall in Long Beach.

Garrison, who now ranks second in program history after Hawkes surpassed her school-record time, clocked a time of 23.75 to tie for seventh place with Wolff. Wolff improved her own No. 3 time in program history with her performance.

Tilde Bjerager finished 14th in the 200m with a time of 23.92, moving into fourth in MSU history with her performance. Thursday marked Bjerager’s first time running the 200m outdoors at Montana State.

Reuter crossed the finish line in 30th place with a time of 24.33 to take over the 10th and final spot on the program top-10 list. Five current Bobcats now rank among the 10 fastest Cats in program history in the 200m, with four of those times coming Thursday in Long Beach.

Garrison, Hawkes, Reuter and Wolff shattered the previous school record in the 4x100m by nine hundredths of a second to win at the Pacific Coast Invitational with a time of 44.81. The quartet broke its previous fastest time of 45.14, set at the 2025 Big Sky Outdoor Championships, by over three tenths of a second to kick off the running events in Long Beach with a bang.

The men’s squad of Noah Barbery, Xavier Simpson, Drake Wilkes and Malikye Simpson followed up the women’s performance with a runner-up time of 40.18, the second-fastest time in Montana State history.

McManus placed 10th in the 3,000m steeplechase invite with a time of 8:31.85 at the Bryan Clay Invitational. His time marked a season best and moved him into fourth in the nation in the event so far this season.

Giulia Gandolfi clocked a winning time of 58.06 in the 400m hurdles at the Pacific Coast Invitational, moving from fifth to third in program history in the event. She earned the victory by 0.11 seconds in Long Beach.

Sydney Brewster recorded a mark of 16.01 meters/52 feet, 6.50 inches in the shot put to place fifth. On the men’s side, Easton Hatleberg posted a throw of 17.68m/58-0.25 to finish sixth.

The women’s pole vault duo of Tatum Richards and Libby Hansen both posted top-10 marks in Long Beach on Thursday. Richards finished runner-up with a clearance of 4.06m/13-3.75, while Hansen posted a mark of 3.91m/12-10.00 to tie for sixth.

Matt Furdyk finished eighth in the hammer throw with a mark of 63.69m/208-11 to highlight the field events for Montana State men.

Hailey Watkins opened the Bobcats’ day on the track by finishing third in the open B section of the 10,000m at the Bryan Clay Invitational. She clocked a time of 35:43.93 in her event debut in Azusa.

Full results from the Pacific Coast Invitational are available here . Results from the Bryan Clay Invitational are located here .

The Bobcats will return to Azusa for day two of the Bryan Clay Invitational on Friday while also beginning competition at the Beach Invitational, hosted by Long Beach State. Furdyk, Hatleberg and Ben Parks are set to compete in the hammer throw invite at 10 a.m. MT to open the day in Long Beach, while Ave Roberts will compete in the open 100m to open the running events at 1:35 a.m. MT. Stella Diaz, Watkins and Samantha Geraets will help the Bobcats kick off the Bryan Clay Invitational in the open B section of the 5,000m at 10:20 a.m. MT.

