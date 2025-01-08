Montana State's Scottre Humphrey, Rohan Jones, Elijah Elliott to enter NCAA transfer portal

BOZEMAN — Three Montana State players on Wednesday announced their intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal, including All-Americans Scottre Humphrey and Rohan Jones.

Humphrey and fellow running back Elijah Elliott both made their announcements via social media, while Jones' portal entry was reported by multiple news outlets.

The Bobcats also lost starting offensive lineman Conner Moore and backup running back Jared White to the portal on Tuesday, one day after MSU’s FCS championship game loss to North Dakota State in Frisco, Texas.

Humphrey, who was a sophomore in 2024, led the Bobcats with 1,395 rushing yards and 16 touchdown this past season. For his career, the 5-foot-11, 210-pounder from Seattle had 1,828 yards and 24 TDs in his two-year stay at MSU.

Against North Dakota State in the title game, Humphrey was limited to 26 yards on 11 carries. He scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Jones, a tight end who transferred to MSU from Maine prior to the 2024 season, caught 30 passes for 470 yards and nine touchdowns for the Bobcats. He had a touchdown catch in the championship game against North Dakota State.

The 6-3, 235-pound Jones, was a junior in 2024. He is from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Elliott, a 5-10, 190-pounder from Portland, Ore., had 1,267 career yards with the Bobcats, but didn’t carry the ball in 2024. He rushed for 726 yards during the 2022 season. Elliott will be a grad transfer in 2025.

Humphrey and Elliott are the sixth and seventh known Bobcats to enter the portal since the end of the regular season, as linebacker Cole Bullock, safety Blake Stillwell and receiver Marqui Johnson previously entered.

Stillwell signed with Southern Utah on Jan. 2.

Montana State lost to North Dakota State 35-32 in the title game at Toyota Stadium. The window to enter the transfer portal closed in December for most players, but those on teams that played in the championship have five days after the title game to enter.

