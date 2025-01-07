Montana State's Conner Moore, Jared White to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

BOZEMAN — Montana State All-American offensive lineman Conner Moore as entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Moore and reserve running back Jared White announced their intentions to enter the portal on social media on Tuesday.

Bozeman, it’s been an honor, thank you for everything❤️ pic.twitter.com/1Bo8s7Spu6 — Conner Moore (@cmoore_58) January 7, 2025

Moore primarily started at left tackle for the Bobcats during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He rolled up All-American accolades this season after earning a freshman All-America nod from FCS Central in 2023.

This year, Moore was an AFCA and FCS Central second-team All-American, Stats Perform third-team All-American and Phil Steel FCS fourth-team All-American. Moore, 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, helped Montana State to the No. 1 offense in the FCS, as the Bobcats racked up 4,719 rushing yards. Three players — Scottre Humphrey, 1,386; Adam Jones, 1,172; and Tommy Mellott, 1,050 — finished the season with more than 1,000 rushing yards.

Moore is a Millbury, Ohio, native and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

White found himself in a crowded running back room behind Humphrey and Jones and had just 46 carries for 254 yards. He also had one catch for 24 yards and a touchdown.

The 5-10, 195-pound running back is a Frisco, Texas, native and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Moore and White are the fourth and fifth known Bobcats to enter the portal since the end of the regular season, as linebacker Cole Bullock, safety Blake Stillwell and receiver Marqui Johnson previously entered.

Stillwell signed with Southern Utah on Jan. 2.

Montana State lost to North Dakota State in the FCS championship on Monday. The window to enter the portal closed in December for most players, but players on the teams that played in the championship have five days after the title game to enter.

