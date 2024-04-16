Montana State rodeo's Breyer Newman added to team win with first-place goat tying finish

BOZEMAN — Last Friday, the Montana State men and women's programs took home team titles for the first rodeo of the spring season at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Bobcats sophomore Breyer Newman added to the success with her first-place finish in goat tying.

"I grew up with rodeo, both my siblings (competed in) rodeo, so I kind of was just forced into it," Newman said. "My mom was hoping I’d end up playing basketball, but once you starting rodeo-ing, it’s hard to stop. You catch the bug."

Newman was ecstatic to land on Montana State to continue her rodeo career. In her two years on campus, Bozeman has become a home away from home.

"It’s amazing, I love this school," she said. "It was one of my top choices, and I was really happy to get recruited here. I just love the team and the town. It just really feels like home, and it’s nice to have that feeling when you’re so far away."

The rodeo team’s prep and practice is intense. Newman described what a typical week and regimen look like — which includes practicing specific events and overall training.

"We have goat-tying practice two days a week and then workouts, sprint workouts," Newman explained. "Trying to increase your foot speed and your mobility. Try and keep injury resistant."

When it comes to goat-tying, Newman got to learn from one of the best in Montana State great Paige Rasmussen, who was a senior last season. The team retired her vest this past weekend, but outside of her established talent, she was a great mentor.

"It’s awesome," Newman reflected. "I love Paige. She was so helpful last year. She’s just such a great human being and competitor. I love her influence, and I look up to her. I just am so grateful to have that relationship with her."

