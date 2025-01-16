Montana State rodeo team to represent 'western way of life' at Inaugural Parade on Monday

BOZEMAN — A pillar to the community, the Montana State rodeo team will represent the Treasure State on the national stage yet again.

The program is headed to Washington, D.C. to be part of the Inaugural Parade, officially known as the Pass in Review, for president-elect Donald J. Trump on Monday.

"A lot of them never have been to Washington, D.C., so now, first time there, we’re going to get a private tour of the Capitol on Sunday morning, and we get to be in the parade going down Pennsylvania Avenue right by the White House, so it’s going to be something they talk about the rest of their lives," Montana State rodeo coach Kyle Whitaker said.

The team was nominated Nov. 30 by Montana U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke to be a part of the parade, and then applied for an application that was approved on Dec. 22.

The program’s attention then quickly turned to the logistics of getting 36 student-athletes across the country during spring semester, along with acquiring the animals and gear needed for Monday.

"We didn’t think hauling that many horses out there and that many kids would be logistical, so we’re going to fly out Saturday morning," Whitaker explained. "We’re going to rent some horses and a wagon out there. So, most of the team will be riding in a wagon and then four of them will be horseback."

The team is no stranger to a national audience and appreciates the deep support and trust to consistently represent the state and the university in front of such a big stage.

In 30 years of the College National Finals Rodeo, MSU has claimed nine national team titles, 35 individual national championships and a multitude of Big Sky regional crowns.

"It just shows how much support we get here at the university and throughout the state that the senators think that much of the rodeo team and they realize everybody identifies with us," Whitaker said. "You know, I always tell the kids, 'Everybody is watching us. You’re representing a lot more than yourself. You’re representing your family, you’re representing the university, you’re representing the western way of life.'"

Team travel to and from the inauguration will be covered entirely by donor support.

The Inaugural Parade will start at 1 p.m. Mountain time on Monday.

