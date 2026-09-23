Montana State repeats as Yellowstone Intercollegiate team champions

BOZEMAN — Montana State carded its tournament-best round of 288 on Tuesday to secure its second straight Yellowstone Intercollegiate team title at Riverside Country Club.

The Bobcats finished the tournament 10-over 874 (289-297-288) to win the team title by 12 strokes. The victory marked the 10th team win in Montana State history and the fourth under head coach Brittany Basye.

"What a day. The ladies came to play,” Basye said. “We asked them to find a little something extra special for the final round, and they did just that. Getting the win here at home, in front of our family, friends and Bobcat faithful, is incredibly special. All seven of our players competed this week, each in their own way. We have great depth with this squad.

Three players finished in the top 10, all seven finished in the top 20, and six of our players posted at least one round of even-par or better. That's a true testament to the depth of this team. I love the way they compete until the very last putt. You can never count any one of them out. They play hard, they believe, and most importantly, they play for each other. I'm incredibly proud of the effort this week and even more proud of the way each of these players competes."

All seven Bobcat golfers finished the tournament in the top 20 individually, highlighted by sophomore duo Ashleigh Wilson and Sailor Graham’s 3-over 219 performances to tie for third place; 2025 Yellowstone Intercollegiate individual champion Eva Heinz tied for sixth place with a score of 4-over 220, Lauren Nau and Elvira Flodström earned a share of 11th place with a 54-hole score of 222, Nadia Sanz Ouezzani carded a 224 to tie for 16th, and Norah Seidl earned a share of 20th with a 225.

Flodström and Sanz Ouezzani competed as individuals during the tournament, while the other five golfers competed for a team score.

The Bobcats counted a 69 from Wilson, a 70 from Nau, a 73 from Graham, and a 76 from Heinz in Tuesday’s final round. Wilson carded seven birdies across the round and concluded her day with seven-straight bogey-free holes to wrap up her best round of the tournament.

Nau only carded one bogey across a nearly flawless third round and posted birdies on holes 7, 11, and 16. Graham sunk the Bobcats’ lone eagle of the day on hole 10 and wrapped up her round in strong fashion with four birdies in her final five holes.

Heinz birdied on holes 10, 16, and 18 and posted her best stretch of five bogey-free holes at the conclusion of the round. Seidl posted a 77 on Tuesday to wrap up the team scores.

Individually, Flodström carded a 73 in the third round, posting birdies on holes 18, 1, and 3 as part of a string of seven bogey-free holes across her final eight holes of the tournament. Sanz Ouezzani posted a round of 75, highlighted by birdies on holes 10 and 18 and a seven-hole bogey-free stretch between holes 5 and 11.

Montana State posted the winning score of 10-over 874, with Weber State earning runner-up honors at 22-over 886. North Dakota State (31-over 895), North Dakota (34-over 898), and California Baptist (37-over 901) rounded out the top five teams in the second edition of the tournament.

North Dakota’s Mallory Uselman took home medalist honors by three strokes with a 54-hole score of 1-under 215. Weber State’s Vienna Scheffer finished 2-over 218 for runner-up honors, while Wilson, Graham, and Southern Utah’s Saylar May tied for third at 3-over 219.

The Bobcats will head east to Pleasant Valley, Iowa, for the Diane Thomason Invitational next Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 28-29. The tournament marks the third of the season for the Bobcats and the final competition week for Montana State as part of a string of three-straight tournaments to open the season.