Montana State releases 2025 football schedule; Bobcats to play seven home games

BOZEMAN — Montana State completed its 2025 football schedule on Tuesday, adding San Diego on Sept. 13 and MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced that Mercyhurst returns to Bobcat Stadium on Sept. 20.

The Bobcats open 2025 at Oregon, then host South Dakota State on Sept. 6 to give the team seven home games next season.

“I am excited to finalize next year’s football schedule given the challenge of SFA canceling our series,” Costello said.

“However, that provided an opportunity to swap the return trip to SFA next year and add another home game at Bobcat Stadium. Our home environment is second to none and giving our fans the opportunity to watch the Bobcats seven times in Bozeman during the regular season is a positive ending to a challenging situation.”

Stephen F. Austin’s cancellation of games with Montana State in 2024 and 2025 created openings this season and next.

MSU and Mercyhurst had previously agreed meet in Bobcat Stadium in 2025 after Drake requested to move a scheduled game with the Cats to 2027 , but Costello said the relationship built in that process facilitated Mercyhurst’s late addition to this season’s schedule. Montana State hosts Mercyhurst this Saturday at 1 pm.

San Diego fills the hole created in next year’s schedule, giving Bobcat fans the benefit of seven regular season home games for the first time since 2014 and only the third time ever.

Costello also announced that Drake, which was previously scheduled to play at Bobcat Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025, is now on the slate in 2027.

2025 MSU Football Schedule

Aug. 30 — at Oregon

Sept. 6 — South Dakota State

Sept. 13 — San Diego

Sept. 20 — Mercyhurst

Sept. 27 — Eastern Washington

Oct. 4 — at Northern Arizona

Oct. 11 — Idaho State

Oct. 18 — Bye

Oct. 25 — at Cal Poly

Nov. 1 — at Northern Colorado

Nov. 8 — Weber State

Nov. 15 — UC Davis

Nov. 22 — at Montana

