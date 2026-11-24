BOZEMAN — Montana State wide receiver Carter Dahlke has been named a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, which honors the national freshman player of the year in the FCS.

Stats Perform announced the 30 finalists on Monday.

Dahlke, who attended Gallatin High School in Bozeman, is a true freshman with the Bobcats. In 12 games this season, he's caught 59 passes for 897 yards and six touchdowns. He's also totaled 56 rushing yards and 139 return yards.

Dahlke's emergence has been critical for Montana State in the absence of star Taco Dowler, who played in only four games this season and announced his retirement on Sunday. Since Dowler's absence, Dahlke has five 100-yard receiving games, including an eight-catch, 138-yard, one-touchdown performance in last week's win over rival Montana.

Dahlke is one of five players from the Big Sky Conference up for the Jerry Rice Award. The others are UC Davis quarterback Treynor Cleeland, Weber State quarterback Nate Dahle, Idaho State defensive end Trehysn Fesili and Southern Utah safety Parker Vance.

The Jerry Rice Award is one of six to comprise the Stats Perform FCS National Awards. The others are the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year), HBCU National Player of the Year and Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year.