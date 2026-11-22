Taco Dowler, whose dynamic pass-catching and punt-return ability helped Montana State to its first national championship in 41 years, has announced his retirement from football due to what he described as the effects of multiple concussions.

Dowler made the announcement Sunday with a statement he read to the media after the release of the 2026 FCS playoff bracket, for which the Bobcats earned the No. 1 overall seed and a first-round bye.

TACO DOWLER MAKES EMOTIONAL RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT:

Emotional Taco Dowler announces retirement from football

He also posted the announcement to social media. It reads, in part:

"After dealing with the ongoing effects of multiple concussions and undergoing extensive medical evaluations, I've been told that I can no longer safely continue playing football. My football career has come to an end.

"I never imagined writing those words this soon. I spent my entire life dreaming of playing football as long as possible, and I truly believed I had more football left in me. This isn't how I pictured my story ending."

A Billings West High School graduate, Dowler had been out of the Montana State lineup since a Sept. 19 game against Central Connecticut State. He appeared in four games during the 2026 season.

As a receiver, Dowler had 154 career catches, third-most in school history, with 1,873 yards and 19 touchdowns. He had six career 100-yard receiving games.

Dowler's punt return ability was also dynamic. He leaves MSU with 1,579 career punt return yards, the most in Big Sky Conference history. He returned four for touchdowns, including a school-record 90-yarder in a 2025 game at Northern Arizona.

His 2025 season will go down in history at MSU. That year, Dowler caught 77 passes for 1,025 yards and seven TDs. He also rushed for 124 yards and a score.

In the 2025 playoff semifinals, Dowler caught an 87-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Lamson on a third-and-20 play early in the fourth quarter that helped produce a 48-23 victory over rival Montana and a berth in the national championship game.

Against Illinois State in the championship game in Nashville, Tenn., Dowler's touchdown run on a sweep — in which he dove backwards into the end zone — gave the Cats a 28-14 lead. Later, it was Dowler's TD catch from Lamson on fourth down in overtime that tied the game, and Myles Sansted's extra-point kick gave MSU a 35-34 victory.

It completed a major turnaround for the program dating back to some lean years in the late 1980s and 1990s, and served as its first national championship since 1984.

"I experienced moments in this game that most kids only dream about. But when I look back, it’s not the touchdowns, records, or championships that mean the most," Dowler stated.

"It’s Dane Steel celebrating with me after that final catch in Nashville. It’s Adam Jones chasing me into the end zone against the Griz. It’s finding my twin brother, Caden, after winning the National Championship and crying together, knowing our childhood dreams had come true. It’s hugging my wife and family after games and celebrating with Bobcat Nation.

"And it’s knowing that somewhere along the way, I made a difference in the lives of kids across Montana."

In the wake of the news of Dowler's retirement, Montana State (11-1) will now prepare for the FCS playoffs. After a bye this week, the Cats will host the winner of a first-round game between Harvard (8-2) and No. 16 seed Monmouth (9-3) in the second round on Dec. 5.

