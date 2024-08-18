Montana State QB Tommy Mellott still playing with passion entering senior campaign

BOZEMAN — The past two seasons, Montana State has utilized a two-quarterback system with Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers.

With Chambers graduating this past offseason, it will now mainly be Mellott at the helm calling out the plays to his team on Saturdays.

At the beginning of fall camp, Montana State wide receiver Ty McCullouch noted that even though both are gifted in their ability at the position and great teammates, it will be exciting to see what Mellott can now do fully at the helm.

"I’m only excited to see what he does now, with you know, him being the No. 1 option," McCullouch said. "Not 1A/1B. I think he’s going to turn a lot of heads, even though he’s already Tommy Mellott."

After Tyler Walker was promoted to offensive coordinator, he moved from tight ends coach to quarterbacks coach because Chuckie Keeton, who was added to the staff this past offseason to coach quarterbacks, left in the middle of spring ball for a coaching opportunity with the Seattle Seahawks.

"It was apparent to me that moving Tyler to quarterbacks would be our best move, and ultimately continuing to put our staff together at that point in time was the way I was looking at it," Montana State coach Brent Vigen said.

Walker is Mellott’s fourth quarterbacks coach since last season, and despite multiple changes, he’s gotten to learn from each one.

"Just a lot of opportunities to learn, that’s kind of how I see it," Mellott said. "Each coach, just for however long they might’ve been with, you know for three or four years down to a couple weeks there, you know, with Coach Vigen at the end of Spring Ball."

Chambers has returned to Bozeman to assist in coaching quarterbacks and to serve as an offensive analyst this season.

"What’s better than to have a guy that knows our system, knows our guys, and knows what we’re getting, and another set of eyes. With how we do things we need another set of eyes," Walker said. "He relates well to the guys, and I think he’s got a bright future."

When it comes to Mellott’s backup, redshirt sophomore Jordan Reed who played in seven games last year, is listed No. 2 on the two-deep roster released at the beginning of fall camp. The QB room also includes redshirt freshmen in Chance Wilson and Patrick Duchien, along with the addition of freshman Thomas Buchanan.

"All those guys, though, they have a different skill set and ability to make a difference in our team," Mellott explained. "I think that guys are going to be backing whoever it might be, the backup to begin the year. I don’t have any worries with those guys."

As for Mellott’s mindset going into his senior campaign?

"You just have to go out there and play with passion," he said. "And I think the football gods take care of you when you love what you’re doing, and you’re going after it play after play, and there’s no taking anything for granted."