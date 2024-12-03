Montana State QB Tommy Mellott a top-three finalist for Walter Payton Award

BOZEMAN — Tommy Mellott on Tuesday was named a top-three finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which is given to the offensive player of the year in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Mellott, a senior from Butte, has led the Bobcats to a 12-0 record, an outright Big Sky Conference championship and the No. 1 seed for the FCS playoffs. He was recently named the Big Sky's offensive player of the year.

The 6-foot, 208-pound QB has thrown for 1,956 yards and 22 touchdowns with just one interception while completing 68.5% of his passes. Mellott has also rushed for 640 yards and 11 TDs.

Mellott is joined by Southern Utah running back Targhee Lambson and North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller as the final three contestants for the Payton Award. The recipient will be announced at the Stats Perform FCS national awards banquet on Jan. 4 in Frisco, Texas.

Mellott and the Bobcats host UT Martin in a second-round playoff game on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Bozeman.

Last year, Mellott was the winner of the Doris Robinson Award, which goes to the FCS player who excels on the field, in the classroom and across the community. Doris Robinson was the wife of late Grambling coach Eddie Robinson.

Lambson leads the FCS in carries (320), rushing yards (1,922), rushing yards per game (160.2) and 100-yard games (11). His 23 rushing and overall touchdowns rank second.

Miller was offensive MVP of the Missouri Valley Football Conference after leading the Bison to a 10-2 regular season. Miller ranks No. 1 in the FCS in passer rating (179.9) and is No. 2 in completion percentage (74.2) with 2,340 yards, 23 touchdowns and one interception. He’s rushed for 370 yards and seven TDs.

Miller and NDSU host Abilene Christian in a second-round FCS playoff game on Saturday. The Bison are the No. 2 overall seed for the postseason.

The top-three finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award for FCS defensive MVP were also revealed Tuesday. They are defensive ends Jeremiah Grant of Richmond and David Walker of Central Arkansas, and Mercer cornerback TJ Moore.

