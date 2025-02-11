Montana State pole vaulter Colby Wilson takes Big Sky Conference track and field honor

FARMINGTON, Utah — Following a dominant win in the pole vault on Saturday at the Riverfront Invitational in Spokane, Wash., Colby Wilson was named the Big Sky Conference men's field athlete of the week, the league office announced on Monday.

The award is the fourth weekly indoor honor from the league in the decorated career of the three-time Big Sky pole vault champion.

Wilson, the reigning Big Sky indoor and outdoor champion, cleared a season-best 17-09.75 to win at The Podium on Saturday, continuing a stellar season.

The bar at 5.43 meters was the second-highest clearance of the graduate student's career, bested only by his Big Sky-record mark of 5.52 meters set in 2023.

Wilson, a graduate student from Olympia, Washington, climbed to No. 22 nationally in NCAA Division I with the mark on Saturday in his home state.

Wilson and a select squad of his teammates will be in action this weekend at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A separate group of Bobcats will travel to the Husky Invitational in Seattle. Both meets begin Friday and continue through Saturday.

