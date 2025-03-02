Montana State pole vaulter Colby Wilson does it again at Big Sky indoor championships

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Montana State men's and women's track and field teams each placed second at the 2025 Big Sky Indoor Track & Field Championships to wrap up a successful weekend at the Walkup Skydome on Saturday.

Montana State finished with 148 points on the men's side, the most in school history at the conference indoor championship meet.

The Bobcats trailed only Northern Arizona's total of 188, and more than doubled the score of third-place Montana (69).

On the women's side, Montana State finished with 132.5 points, the most for the program since 2004 and the third-highest total ever at the conference indoor championship meet for the program.

The Cats placed second behind No. 19 Northern Arizona (205) and were were comfortably ahead of third-place Sacramento State (78).

It marks the sixth straight conference meet that the Bobcat women have finished runners-up dating back to the 2022 Big Sky Outdoor Track & Field Championships, and the second straight year the Bobcat men have finished second at indoors, bookending their outdoor title last May.

With the win, Northern Arizona won their 13th straight men's indoor championship and their fifth straight women's indoor championship.

Colby Wilson's pole vault championship helped headline the day, as the senior from Olympia, Wash., broke his own Big Sky Conference record to secure the gold medal and help the Cats sweep the podium in the event.

Wilson, who set the conference record in 2023 before re-breaking it two weeks ago at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational, took aim at a higher bar on Saturday.

Already having wrapped up his fourth conference title in the pole vault, Wilson cleared the bar set at 5.61 meters (18-04.75) to put icing on the cake and move up to No. 7 in NCAA Division I this season.

It capped a banner day for the men's pole vaulters, with freshman Jordan Lasher thrice setting a personal-best on the way to a silver medal at 17-00.25 and senior Bob Hartley picking up bronze at 16-10.25.

Over in the throwing sector, the duo of Sydney Brewster and Emma Brensdal made sure the podium belonged to them by going 1-2 in the women's shot put.

Brewster nailed a leading throw at 50-04.75 on her first attempt then sealed the deal on her fifth try, going 51-05.00. It marked the conclusion of a beautiful redemption arc for the sophomore from Sandy, Ore., after she entered last year's championship meet as the favorite before coming up short.

Brensdal, a sophomore from Plentywood, rounded out the 1-2 punch for the Cats in the shot, going 48-00.75 to earn the silver medal.

