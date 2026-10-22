Montana State OL Titan Fleischmann honored as William V. Campbell Trophy finalist

BOZEMAN — Montana State offensive lineman Titan Fleischmann became one of 16 finalists for the National Football Foundation's 2026 William V. Campbell Trophy, the NFF announced on Wednesday.

As a Campbell Trophy finalist, Fleischmann receives an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship and membership on the 2026 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. The finalists were chosen from a record 206 semifinalists nationwide across all NCAA divisions and NAIA.

“Only 18 players at all levels of college football are selected for this honor,” said MSU head coach Brent Vigen. “Titan certainly embodies this award for his achievements on the field and academically, but his perseverance and leadership set him apart.”

Fleischmann is the third Bobcat selected since 2021, making Montana State one of two teams with that number of recipients in that span. Oregon, whose quarterback Dante Moore is on the 2026 team, is the other. MSU is one of seven programs below the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level with at least seven all-time selections.

One the most accomplished student-athletes in Bobcat football history, Fleischmann holds a bachelor’s degree in political science (3.81 cumulative grade point average out of 4.0), and a master’s degree in coaching science. He is working toward a master’s degree in family financial planning.

Last season, he became the first Bobcat offensive lineman to earn first-team All-America and first-team College Sports Communicators (CSC) academic All-America honors in the same year.

“This award means, to me, an accumulation of a lot of hard work and the long process of figuring it out,” he said. “But mostly I’m grateful for the support system I’ve had since I started this journey of football, from my freshman year of high school until now.

“All the coaches I’ve had, my parents, my family, my coaches here, the community here, this award is a way of representing everybody in my support system.”

During his time as a starter in the past two-plus seasons, Fleischmann has anchored one of the top offensive lines in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Montana State won the 2025 FCS national championship with Fleischmann starting all 16 games, while the Cats averaged 37.9 points and 226.2 rushing yards per game.

Fleischmann joins former teammates Troy Andersen (2021) and Brody Grebe (2024) as recent selections. Other Bobcats honored by the NFF: Rich Brady (1990), Derrick Isackson (1989), Ryan Johnson (2002) and Anders Larsson (1988).

“Those guys were old guys (in the Bobcat program) when I was a young buck,” Fleischmann said. “I looked up to them. I remember asking Troy Andersen when I was a freshman, ‘How did you do all that you did?’ And he said, ‘Consistency. Be as consistent as possible.’ It’s pretty special to be in that company, and I’m very grateful to be part of it.”

The 2026 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class is as follows: