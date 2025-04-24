Montana State men's basketball announces signing of pair of transfers

BOZEMAN — Montana State men's basketball coach Matt Logie on Thursday announced the signings of two transfers, Christian King from the University of Washington and Cavin Holden from Division II Central Washington.

King will be a redshirt sophomore for the Bobcats during the 2025-26 season.

King, a native of Kirkland, Wash., redshirted during the the 2023-2024 season before appearing in 20 games this past year at Washington for former MSU player and coach Danny Sprinkle.

This past season for the Huskies, King averaged 8.9 minutes per game over 20 appearances off the bench, averaging 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds per outing.

In limited playing time, the forward shot 42.1% from the floor, 38.5% from beyond the arc, and 72.7% at the free throw line.

King played a career-high 26 minutes against Eastern Washington on Dec. 10, 2024, scoring nine points with four rebounds. He added an eight-point performance against Seattle U on Dec. 24 and a nine-point output against NJIT on Dec. 29.

The forward saw double-digit minutes in conference play against Michigan, Rutgers, and Wisconsin.

King's father, Rich, was the No. 14 pick in the 1991 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics.

King attended Seattle Prep, where he was rated the No. 59 small forward in the class of 2023 and the No. 6 prospect in the state of Washington.

Montana State Athletics Cavin Holden

Holden will be a junior for the Bobcats in 2025-2026 after spending the first two years of his career at Central Washington.

The 6-foot-2 guard was selected the 2024-25 Great Northwest Athletic Conference player of the year as a sophomore after leading Central Washington to the GNAC regular season title and a second round appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Holden started all 32 games for the Wildcats, averaging 15.1 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.4 rebounds. The guard shot 47.6% from the floor and was an efficient free throw shooter, knocking down 83.8% of his attempts.

Holden was also deadly from deep, ranking second in the GNAC with 2.8 made threes per game and third in 3-point shooting at 45.4%, going 89-of-203 on the season from distance.

His 4.2 assists ranked sixth in the conference, and his 47 steals ranked seventh.

Holden calls Apple Valley, California, his hometown but graduated from from R.A. Long High School in Longview, Washington, where he averaged 31.4 points per game as a senior.

King and Holden join guard Davian Brown (Biola), guard C.J. Purdie (Combine Academy), and wing Howie Keene (The Woodlands Christian Academy) as members of the 2025-2026 signing class.

