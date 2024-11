BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball team defeated Abilene Christian 85-59 in Worthington Arena on Tuesday night.

Max Agbonkpolo and Jabe Mullins led the Bobcats with 14 points each. Brandon Walker followed with 12. Agbonkpolo also led all rebounders with seven.

MSU will be back at home on Saturday to face Cal State Northridge at 1 p.m.

