Montana State men knocked from Big Sky tourney with 2nd-roud loss to Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Matt Logie stated it simply. Basketball is a make-or-miss game.

And Idaho was able to convert high-percentage baskets Sunday night — to the tune of 54 points in the paint — to knock Montana State from the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament with a 78-74 decision in a high-pressure setting at the Idaho Central Arena.

The Vandals denied MSU a fifth straight appearance in the Big Sky tournament semifinals.

"Idaho made some tough 2s," said Logie, Montana State's third-year coach. "I thought we did a good job of defending the 3-point line, which was a big part of the game plan.

"But credit to them. They made some tough contested shots. And I thought we had some good looks that we've had go down throughout the year, and they just didn't fall tonight. That was really where the math ended up."

In a back-and-forth game that featured eight ties and 11 lead changes, the the No. 2-seeded Bobcats suffered through a critical 1-for-7 shooting stretch in the latter stages of the second half that allowed Idaho to surge in front.

Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Montana State's Jed Miller dribbles through traffic during a second-round game against Idaho at the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Boise, Idaho.

And though the Cats weathered that storm and remained in solid position, it wasn't an insignificant stretch.

No. 2-seeded MSU led 55-49 with 12:31 to go after a basket by Jade Steppe off an Idaho turnover. But those were the Bobcats last points over nearly a three-minute stretch as the Vandals were able to tie it.

With the game knotted again later in the second half, a driving layup by Isaiah Brickner gave the seventh-seeded Vandals a 63-61 lead with 5:02 remaining. MSU later got within 68-66 with 1:40 remaining on a bucket by Patrick McMahon.

But a step-back 3-pointer by Biko Johnson with 1:40 on the clock was undoubtedly the key shot, putting Idaho on top 71-66 with 1:11 to go.

"Both teams took some punches and made a couple runs," Logie said. "We got it to a one-possession game with just over a minute to go and Biko makes a big 3."

In the end, Idaho shot 56% to Montana State's 45%. The Bobcats hit 11 3-pointers, though, which allowed them to keep pace.

Johnson led Idaho with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Brickner added 15 points and seven rebounds. Jackson Rasmussen and Miles Klapper combined for 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting from the floor.

The Bobcats were led by Jeremiah Davis' 22 points. He made 9 of 10 from the field and 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and also had a team-high six rebounds. Christian King added 21 points while Jed Miller, the heartbeat of the team, added 18.

Miller, who stuck with the Montana State program and grew and developed his game for four years in Bozeman, spoke about the difficult ending afterward.

"It didn't go our way in the tournament, but you know the history of this place," Miller said. "There was no better place to play than to be at Montana State, and I'll forever be grateful to be a Bobcat."

Idaho, now 19-14, advanced to the Big Sky semifinals on Tuesday. Montana State was eliminated as their record slipped to 18-14.

Big Sky men's tournament scoreboard

Saturday, March 7

Game 1: No. 9 Idaho State 73, No. 10 Northern Arizona 65

Game 2: No. 7 Idaho 68, No. 8 Sacramento State 45

Sunday, March 9

Game 3: No. 1 Portland State 85, No. 9 Idaho State 78

Game 4: No. 7 Idaho 78, No. 2 Montana State 74

Monday, March 10

Game 5: No. 4 Montana vs. No. 5 Northern Colorado, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6: No. 3 Eastern Washington vs. No. 6 Weber State, 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 11

Game 7: No. 1 Portland State vs. Game 5 winner, 7:00 p.m.

Game 8: No. 7 Idaho vs. Game 6 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 12

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 9:30 p.m., championship

