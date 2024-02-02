Watch Now
CollegeMontana State Bobcats

Actions

Montana State men hand Eastern Washington first conference loss of the season

MSU MBB vs. EWU Feb. 2024
Posted at 10:31 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 00:31:16-05

BOZEMAN — Unbeaten no longer. The Eastern Washington men's basketball team saw its perfect start to Big Sky Conference play end Thursday with a 70-60 loss to Montana State in Worthington Arena.

In addition to handing the Eagles their first conference loss of the season, the Bobcats held EWU to a season low in points.

Montana State redshirt senior guard Robert Ford III led all scorers with 21 points, while also grabbing seven rebounds and six steals. Junior guard Brian Goracke followed with 12 points, while sophomore forward Brandon Walker put in 11 for the Bobcats.

Junior forward Sam Lecholat also had 11 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds for a double-double.

For full highlights, watch the video above.

Montana State is back in Worthington Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. to take on Idaho.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state