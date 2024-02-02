Montana State men hand Eastern Washington first conference loss of the season

BOZEMAN — Unbeaten no longer. The Eastern Washington men's basketball team saw its perfect start to Big Sky Conference play end Thursday with a 70-60 loss to Montana State in Worthington Arena.

In addition to handing the Eagles their first conference loss of the season, the Bobcats held EWU to a season low in points.

Montana State redshirt senior guard Robert Ford III led all scorers with 21 points, while also grabbing seven rebounds and six steals. Junior guard Brian Goracke followed with 12 points, while sophomore forward Brandon Walker put in 11 for the Bobcats.

Junior forward Sam Lecholat also had 11 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds for a double-double.

For full highlights, watch the video above.

Montana State is back in Worthington Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. to take on Idaho.