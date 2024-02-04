Montana State men fall to Idaho; Billings Skyview grad Julius Mims leads Vandals with 15 points

BOZEMAN — Montana State men's basketball fell to Idaho on Saturday night at Worthington Arena, 81-75.

The Vandals had a 31-30 lead at the half that was extended in the second half.

It was one electric homecoming for Billings Skyview product Julius Mims, who had 15 points to lead the Vandals to the win. D'Angelo Minnis had 14 and Kyson Rose added 13 in the win.

Despite the loss, four players from the Bobcats scored in double figures: Robert Ford III (15 points), Brian Goracke (14), Brandon Walker (14) and Tyler Patterson (11).

For full highlights from this game, click the video reel above. The Bobcats will head to Northern Colorado on Thursday for their next game.