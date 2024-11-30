Montana State men fall 72-69 in overtime to Cal State Northridge

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball team fell 72-69 to Cal State Nothridge in overtime Saturday afternoon at Worthington Arena.

Despite the loss, Max Agbonkpolo had a career-high 21 points for the Bobcats. He also had seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Tyler Patterson made four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Brandon Walker had 11 points, five assists and four rebounds.

"We didn't work collectively at times to create good-to-great shots," head coach Matt Logie stated in a press release. "We let the ball stick in our hands, we stared at closeouts when we should have shot and that allows them to get back to neutral.

"We just didn't have a great pop to the ball and flow to it and obviously that's something we can clean up through film and practice but we just got a little stagnant out there and when things get stagnant, you're not able to build momentum."

Montana State (3-5) hits the road to take on Omaha as part of the Big Sky/Summit League Challenge.

The Cats face the Mavericks on Wednesday, December 4, at 6 p.m. Mountain time in Omaha, Nebraska, before returning home for the second part of the conference challenge to host Missouri-Kansas City at Worthington Arena on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m.

For full highlights of Saturday's game, see the video player above.

