Montana State men end regular season with 75-60 win over Idaho on Senior Night

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men ended the regular season with a 75-60 win over Idaho in Worthington Arena on Monday night.

This win secures them the No. 5 seed at the Big Sky Conference tournament in Boise, Idaho, which tips off on Saturday.

The Bobcats honored their six seniors before the game — Tyler Patterson, Sam Lecholat, Brian Goracke, Chika Nduka, Jabe Mullins and Max Agbonkpolo.

MSU redshirt junior guard Patrick McMahon led all scorers with 23 points. Lecholat and Mullins also scored in double figures for the Bobcats with 10 each.

