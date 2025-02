BOZEMAN — The Montana State men took down Idaho State 74-69 in Worthington Arena on Saturday night to move back to .500 in conference play.

Jabe Mullins led Montana State with 17 points. The Bobcats had four total scorers in double-digits, including Mullins, Brandon Walker (15), Max Agbonkpolo (14) and Patrick McMahon (11).

Despite the loss, Idaho State's Dylan Darling led all scorers with 27 points.

