Montana State men unveil banner, cruise to home opener victory over NW Indian

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men rolled past Northwest Indian College in their home opener 93-35. The three-consecutive Big Sky tournament champions also unveiled their new banner with an updated "2024" program title on Monday night at the game.

Junior guard Bryce Zephir, who transferred to the Bobcats this season from Salt Lake CC, led all scorers with 16 points. Junior forward Brandon Walker followed with 13 points.

Utah State transfer Max Agbonkpolo grabbed a game-high eight rebounds. The win brought Montana State to 1-2 early in the season. The Bobcats face Denver University on the road on Sunday.

For full highlights, click the video reel above.

