BOZEMAN — The Montana State men grabbed their first Big Sky Conference victory of the season Saturday night against Northern Arizona at Worthington Arena.

Brandon Walker finished with a team-high 17 points in the 58-53 victory. Bryce Zephir had 10 points in the comeback win.

Despite the loss, NAU's Trent McLaughlin led all scorers with 24 points.

For full highlights from this game, check out the video reel above. Montana State will next face Idaho State on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m.