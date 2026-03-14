Montana State long jumper Hailey Coey earns All-America honors at NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Montana State long jumper Hailey Coey earned second-team All-America honors and an 11th-place finish to open Montana State’s weekend at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Coey took home the first All-America honor of her career thanks to her top-16 finish at the Randal Tyson Track Center on Friday. The senior leaped 6.24 meters/20 feet, 5.75 inches on her second long jump attempt while competing at her first NCAA Indoor Championships.

After placing 20th in the long jump at the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships, Coey improved to 11th with her mark on Friday. Coey fouled on the first of her three jumps before recording her top mark of 6.24m/20-5.75 on her second attempt. She then posted a mark of 6.14m/20-1.75 on her third try to secure her 11th-place finish.

Full results from the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships are available here.

Montana State will conclude its time at the NCAA Indoor Championships on Saturday, with Sydney Brewster competing in the women’s shot put at 1:45 p.m. MT. Saturday’s action will be live streamed on ESPN+.

