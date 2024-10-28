Montana State libero Lauren Lindseth nets Big Sky Conference volleyball honor

BOZEMAN — Montana State junior libero Lauren Lindseth was named Big Sky Conference defensive player of the week for her play in MSU’s sweep of Montana on Friday night in Missoula. The league honor is the fifth of her career.

Lindseth, a product of Great Falls CMR, was a big reason the Bobcats held the Grizzlies to an .089 attack mark, en route to their third straight win over their archrival, 25-19, 25-16, 25-23, in Dahlberg Arena. She notched a match-high 22 digs, averaging 7.3 per set. Lindseth posted an impressive 10 digs in the second frame. In addition, she also chipped in a match-high three aces and dished out four assists.

Lindseth currently leads the Big Sky averaging 4.74 digs per set in conference play. Her current total of 1,316 career digs ranks fifth all-time at Montana State.

MSU hosts Weber State on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Shroyer Gym.