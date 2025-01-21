Montana State jumper Hailey Coey honored by Big Sky Conference

FARMINGTON, Utah — Following a standout day at the Spokane Sports Showcase, Hailey Coey was selected Big Sky Conference women's field athlete of the week, the league office announced on Monday.

It's the second career weekly honor for the junior from Billings, who continued a stellar early stretch to the season with a pair of big marks in the long and triple jump at The Podium in Spokane, Washington, on Friday.

Coey beat out a talented field of jumpers from the Big Ten and WCC to win the long jump, then later took fourth in the triple jump.

The product of Billings West High School improved upon her No. 3 all-time mark in MSU history in the long jump, putting up a leap of 20-01.00 to win the event. Coey is one of just three women in Bobcat history to clear 20 feet indoors.

Later in the day, Coey posted a massive mark of 40-01.50 in the triple jump, just a few inches off her school-record performance from a month ago in Bozeman.

Coey is the only woman in program history to clear 20 feet in the long jump and 40 feet in the triple jump indoors.

She holds the school record in the indoor triple jump and is No. 3 all-time in the long jump. Outdoors, Coey is fourth in the long jump and seventh all-time in the triple jump.