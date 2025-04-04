Montana State holds pro day for former players who showed out in front of 18 pro teams

BOZEMAN — The long-awaited pro day for the Montana State football hopefuls took place on Friday, as 13 NFL teams and five CFL teams traveled to Bozeman to watch the Cats compete.

The eight participants from the program were Brody Grebe, Brendan Hall, Ty McCullouch, Tommy Mellott, Rylan Ortt, Cole Sain, Marcus Wehr and Clevan Thomas Jr.

The next step in the journey! pic.twitter.com/yRwRMvsIch — Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) April 4, 2025

One of the most anticipated events to watch was the 40-yard dash, as Mellott got to flash his speed in front of the scouts. He ran an official time of 4.39 seconds and also impressed with a 41-inch vertical jump.

Mellott switched positions from quarterback to train at wide receiver coming into the pro day. He went through those drills, along with punt returning.

“After four years, I became the player of the year at the quarterback position, so that's the kind of growth I can have at whatever position it might be," Mellott said about his jump from quarterback to a receiver/specialist. "I can see that there's a start to it here, and a couple weeks here that I got to start developing that, and I think that it's just going to continue to flourish as I continue my career."

Wehr, who competed in the elite East-West Shrine Bowl in January, is highly scouted going into this upcoming draft. Of note, he had 29 reps on the bench press and jumped a 34½-inch vertical. His 40 time was 5.15.

McCullouch ran a 4.58 in the 40, and Thomas a 4.51. Ortt had a 37½-inch vertical and 23 reps on the bench press. Sain had 27 reps in the bench press.

Montana State Information / Contributed

Grebe trained at defensive positions and at fullback for the attending scouts.

"Being able to show that I can do different things off the ball, like fullback stuff, all that," Grebe explained of his mindset about flashing multiple aspects of his training at pro day. "I thought it was important for me to do that stuff, to show versatility, especially for special teams and stuff like that. I think some of the scouts voiced that to me, that they're really happy about that."

Hall already competed at the specialist portion of the NFL Combine but wanted to also take part in pro day with his former teammates.

"The opportunity to potentially go to the next level, that's a very big thing, and when you have all the support behind you from these great fans, these great coaches, especially the young people who look up to you, to be able to do that, to come to Montana State and go to the next level, that's really important for the next generation," Hall said.

The NFL Draft takes place from April 24-26.