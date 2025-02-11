Montana State guard Esmeralda Morales earns third Big Sky player of the week honor

BOZEMAN — For the third time this season, Montana State senior standout Esmeralda Morales has been named Big Sky Conference player of the week, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The product of Spanaway, Wash., was recognized for her play as the Bobcats won a pair of conference games in Worthington Arena.

For the two-game series, Morales averaged 19.5 points, 3.5 assists, 3.5 steals, and 2.0 rebounds per game. In addition, she connected on seven-of-16 from beyond the three-point line and converted 10-of-10 from the free throw line.

Morales had her best game when it counted most. In a battle for the top spot in the Big Sky Conference, she led MSU to a win over Northern Arizona scoring 25 points, while adding four assists, three rebounds and three steals. For the game, Morales went 7 of 18 from the field, 5 of 11 from long distance and 6 of 6 at the line.

“Esme continues to rise to the occasion and step up with whatever is needed for our team to be successful,” said MSU head coach Tricia Binford. “Last week, she had a dominant performance, was an incredible playmaker, and took over when needed.”

Against Northern Colorado, Morales posted 14 points — her 19th double figure scoring game — and added four steals, three assists and a rebound.

The victory over UNC extended MSU’s win streak to 15 consecutive games. MSU plays at Weber State, Thursday night at 6 p.m. in Ogden, Utah.

