Montana State guard Dylan Philip to miss remainder of season

BOZEMAN — Montana State sophomore Dylan Philip is out for the remainder of the season following a knee injury sustained in the second quarter against Montana last Saturday afternoon in Worthington Arena, Bobcat head coach Tricia Binford announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Philip, a 5-foot-8 guard from Ellensburg, Wash., has started all 27 games for Montana State and is averaging 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 assists per game. She poured in a career-high 22 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Bobcats defeated South Dakota in early December.

“We’re heart-broken,” Binford said. “Dylan worked so hard getting back on the court from a foot injury and was making an incredible impact on our success this season. She has been extremely strong, reliable and consistent for her teammates, and the team will rally on her behalf.

“We will miss her toughness, her ability to defend, her ability to make the right plays and hit the big shots. Along with the community, we look forward to celebrating her smile, selflessness and talent the next time she steps on the court.”

Binford also announced that junior forward Marah Dykstra is listed as day-to-day after suffering a lower leg injury against Montana. In addition, Brooke Berry (hand) and Drea Brumfield (back) will receive a medical hardship and a medical redshirt, respectively, getting a season of eligibility restored.

“I’m proud of all our kids facing adversity,” Binford said. “You can’t control the circumstances, but you can control how you walk through life together. These kids continue to show up for each other time and time again. This team is a special group.”

Montana State hosts Portland State on Thursday night at 7 p.m.