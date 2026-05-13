Montana State golfer Norah Seidl wraps up play at NCAA Chapel Hill Regional

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Montana State junior golfer Norah Seidl concluded competition at the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional on Wednesday, posting a score of 82 in the tournament’s third and final round to finish with a 54-hole score of 237.

Seidl finished the tournament in 62nd place after becoming the second Bobcat to ever compete at an NCAA regional and the fourth Montana State individual to win a Big Sky individual title. She carded rounds of 79, 76 and 82 over the course of the week on the par-70 UNC Finley Golf Course to wrap up the Bobcats’ historic season.

“Extremely proud of Norah. Her attitude all week was one of 'stay in each shot no matter what,’” Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said. “She obviously didn't play the way she can play, and it could have beat her down, but she was smiling and being a good competitor until the last putt.

"This was Norah's first NCAA regional tournament, so the nerves were there, for sure. She’s a pleasure to coach and a great person who plays great golf and happens to be a Bobcat. She'll be back and hopefully get another chance next spring to get to another regional, and she would like to do that with her team. The future is bright because she'll be back next fall. Coach Joey (Lovell) and I felt very honored to be at the UNC Regional and walking alongside Norah this week. Go Bobcat golf!”

Seidl opened her third round with a pair of bogeys before sinking a par on hole 12. After a double bogey on hole 13, she bounced back with a birdie on hole 14. Over the remainder of the round, Seidl posted pars on holes 18, 2, 4 and 8 to conclude her day at 12-over 82, finishing in 62nd place individually.

Texas (-5), North Carolina (+6) and Oklahoma State (+18) finished first through third on the team leaderboard to punch their tickets to the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, Calif., while Michigan State and Virginia (+18) earned the final two advancing spots after defeating NC State in a playoff.

Princeton’s Thanana Kotchasanmanee earned a share of first place alongside Oklahoma State’s Marta Silchenko with a score of 6-under 204 to advance to the NCAA Championships as the top individual golfer not on an advancing team.

